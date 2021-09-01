SA records 431 Covid-19 deaths and 7,086 new cases in 24 hours
SA recorded 431 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
This means that there have been 82,261 total fatalities recorded across the country to date.
The NICD also confirmed that there were 7,086 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,777,659.
Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,803), the Eastern Cape (1,585), the Western Cape (1,220) and the Free State (732). Gauteng, for the first time since the start of the third wave of coronavirus infections, was outside the top four worst-hit provinces, recording 571 cases in the past day.
The NICD added that there were 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 12,663 people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses.
TimesLIVE