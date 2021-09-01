News

LISTEN | Behind The Herald headlines with Daron Mann: September 1

By Herald Reporter - 01 September 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

On Sunday morning, Nelson Mandela Bay woke up to the news that mayor Nqaba Bhanga had been involved in an accident which killed two people.

Since then, there have been a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of the accident.

Why was Bhanga out after the 10pm curfew?

Did the police check his blood alcohol levels?

What are the consequences for Bhanga’s political future?

We delve into this story in our first instalment of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.

