Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post office in September

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will continue paying R350 social relief of distress grants via the SA Post Office (Sapo) in September.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE beneficiaries will receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.

“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” he said.