Widow recalls being burnt with boiling water, hot iron
As iconic SA yacht builder Duncan Lethbridge lay tied up, gagged and left for dead, his wife, Catherine, was held down and burnt with scalding water and a hot iron pressed into her flesh.
Before the attackers fled the couple’s St Francis Bay home with thousands of rand in cash and jewellery, one of the men strangled Catherine in an alleged attempt to kill her...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.