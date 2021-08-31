News

Two children killed and others injured in KZN horror crash

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 31 August 2021
Two children were killed and others injured after a bus and a truck collided in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
Image: SA Trucker via Twitter

Two children were killed in a horrific crash between a bus transporting school pupils and a truck in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

According to Arrive Alive, the accident took place in the Willowton area.

“On the crew's arrival they found numerous casualties who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

The bus driver was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life.

Two pupils aged between eight and 10 succumbed to their injuries at the scene, said Arrive Alive.

The injured pupils were taken to medical facilities in the area.

“The cause of the crash will be determined by the investigating authorities.”

TimesLIVE

