News

Sharp rise in murder and rape cases in Eastern Cape

Devon Koen Court reporter 31 August 2021

Murders are up 59% and  reported cases of rape  increased 78% across the Eastern Cape in the first three months of the 2021/2022 financial year compared with the 2020 figures.

The statistics, which were presented by community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga on Tuesday, painted a bleak picture of rampant violence and a concerning rise in crimes related to gender-based violence (GBV) in communities across the Eastern Cape...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...
Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops

Most Read