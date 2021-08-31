Sharp rise in murder and rape cases in Eastern Cape

Murders are up 59% and reported cases of rape increased 78% across the Eastern Cape in the first three months of the 2021/2022 financial year compared with the 2020 figures.



The statistics, which were presented by community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga on Tuesday, painted a bleak picture of rampant violence and a concerning rise in crimes related to gender-based violence (GBV) in communities across the Eastern Cape...