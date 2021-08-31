Prison breakers sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Two men, one of whom tried to escape from custody twice while on trial for murder, were sentenced to 10 years behind bars in the Mthatha Regional Court on Friday.

Thando Myendeki, 35, and Mnoneleleli Godfrey Kabane, 35, were both sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after stealing a police officer’s firearm and shooting two officers while in the cells at the Ngcobo Regional Court in 2014.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Constable Malizole Vayisi, stationed at the Dalasile Police Station, was serving the two men food at the court cells when they robbed him of his firearm.

Police received word of the incident and immediately rushed over to assist.

“On arrival, they discovered that Lieut-Colonel Ntobeko Mdlathu and Constable Vayisi had been shot.

“Both survived the incident,” Mgolodela said.

The accused were each sentenced to seven years for kidnapping, 10 years for robbery, 10 years for possession of a firearm, four years for possession of ammunition and 10 years for attempted murder.

All the sentences will run concurrently, meaning an effective 10 years behind bars.

Myendeki was also involved in a daring escape in December 2015, when a group of eight awaiting-trial prisoners overpowered police officers at the Mthatha High Court and managed to steal two police vehicles.

Five of them were rearrested shortly after the escape.

Myendeki was recaptured in February 2016 in Ngcobo, where he was allegedly planning an armed robbery, and was arrested with an R5 rifle and ammunition in his possession.

