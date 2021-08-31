Oldest survivor of Fairview community turns 100

A hundred years and counting — the oldest surviving member of the old Fairview community celebrated her “birthday of the century” on Monday with her sense of humour firmly intact and nothing but gratitude for Oil of Olay which has kept her wrinkles at bay. .



Still with her wits about her, Irene Pow Chong said all she wanted for her birthday was a flashy new car...