Oldest survivor of Fairview community turns 100
A hundred years and counting — the oldest surviving member of the old Fairview community celebrated her “birthday of the century” on Monday with her sense of humour firmly intact and nothing but gratitude for Oil of Olay which has kept her wrinkles at bay. .
Still with her wits about her, Irene Pow Chong said all she wanted for her birthday was a flashy new car...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.