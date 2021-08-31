Man shot during Lakeside Road robbery

A man was shot and two homes were robbed in Lakeside, Gqeberha, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a couple were asleep in their home on Lakeside Road when they were woken up at about 1.30am by the sound of glass breaking.

The woman, 34, managed to escape and run to another house on the same property.

At the neighbours' home, a man armed with a firearm had entered the house after breaking a window and demanded money, drugs and firearms. He allegedly took cellphones before leaving.

Once the situation had calmed down, the 34-year-old woman returned home to find her boyfriend, 53, with a gunshot wound in the back.

Private security and a responding ambulance managed to stabilise the man before transporting him to hospital.

The culprits allegedly took the woman’s handbag, as well as a TV and some cash.

Naidu said the police were looking for four suspects, and investigating a case of attempted murder and two cases of armed robbery.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation can contact the Kabega Park police station on 041-397-6802, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE