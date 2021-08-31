Man accused of killing Shenice Jonathan to apply for bail

The man accused of murdering Schauderville resident Shenice Jonathan has every intention of applying for bail in Gqeberha’s magistrate’s court next week.

When Quinton Scheepers, 20, appeared in court on Monday, the case was postponed for a formal bail application.

Scheepers was arrested at the same court last week and charged with 26-year-old Jonathan’s murder.

On the day of his arrest, he had been at court for an unrelated matter.

State prosecutor Melani Hammett had told magistrate Abigail Beaton at the time that Scheepers had been charged with a schedule six offence of premeditated murder and that the alleged attack was a gender-based violence incident.

Hammett said the state would oppose bail due to the severity of the matter.

It is understood that an argument two days before allegedly led to Jonathan’s murder.

Jonathan’s badly mutilated body was discovered by a passer-by at about 7.45am on August 7 2020 in a field near Thornton Street in Schauderville with multiple stab wounds.

Scheepers told the court he would apply for Legal Aid SA representation and intended to plead not guilty.

The case was postponed to September 6.

