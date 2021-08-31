Kouga Cultural Centre gutted by fire

Firefighters are battling to control a blaze that started at the Kouga Cultural Centre, in Humansdorp, early on Tuesday morning.

According to bystanders, fire fighters have been on the scene since 5am, however the building has suffered extensive damage and the fire is yet to be extinguished.

“The fire spread quickly. Once it hit that thatch roof the fire just shot up into the air. You could feel the heat from across the street,” a petrol attendant from a petrol station across the road said.

It is unclear how, or exactly when, the fire started.

The Cultural Centre, situated on the corners of Voortrekker Road and Main Street, was constructed in 2002, but there have been reports that the building was in need of maintenance for some time, especially the massive thatch roof covering most of the building.

