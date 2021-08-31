Human rights lawyer can study in London for free under Pius Langa Memorial Fellowship

The Constitutional Court Trust (CCT) is launching a fellowship programme to benefit young lawyers committed to forwarding constitutional and human rights law.

The fellowship opens to candidates from 2022 and will afford one early career lawyer per year the opportunity to study towards an LLM at University College London (UCL) , one of the top-ranked universities in the world.

The new fellowship is named in memory of the late chief justice Pius Langa. “Justice Langa was not only central to the establishment of the Constitutional Court Trust but, more importantly, his dedication, humility and commitment to the notion that service must be at the heart of leadership are rare qualities we believe young lawyers should be aspiring to emulate in contemporary SA,” said CCT chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe.

Langa’s family welcomed the establishment of the fellowship, saying: “We look forward to seeing a new generation of lawyers committed to justice and transformation in Africa being developed through this fellowship programme.”