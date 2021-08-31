Gauteng motorists can request preferred driver’s licence renewal centres, says MEC

Motorists can send an email to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to request a slot at their preferred licensing department.

“We acknowledge people might have secured slots too far away, so we want you to identify your preferred place,” said provincial public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Speaking at a briefing in Midrand on Tuesday, Mamabolo announced measures the department would take to deal with the drivers’ licence renewal backlog in the province.

Mamabolo said the department would introduce a campaign called “Request A Slot”.

Ashraf Moosa, a software developer at RTMC, said motorists are given the opportunity to choose two preferred centres for their renewals. “For example, if you live in the city of Tshwane, you can choose Centurion as your first preference, and if you work in Midrand, you can choose that as your second preference,” he said.