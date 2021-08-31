Eskom tardiness hinders effective oversight, say fuming Scopa MPs

Parliament’s public accounts watchdog want parliament bosses to intervene against Eskom and the department of public enterprises (DPE) for constantly submitting information late.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) could not proceed with a hearing on Eskom’s use of expansions and deviations from normal tender processes, which was scheduled for Tuesday, because the entity missed Thursday’s deadline to submit required information and submitted a 127-page document on Monday afternoon.

It is not the first time Scopa has clashed with Eskom and the department over what Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described as a “rookie, schoolboy mistake but a mistake which denies the committee to conduct efficient and effective oversight”.

Postponing the meeting, MPs said they were not adequately prepared to interrogate Eskom as they had not had sufficient time to read through the document.

“This is increasingly becoming a trend and I am trying to be very calm because it is a trend we have been observing with Eskom when a hearing has been scheduled,” said a fuming Hlengwa.