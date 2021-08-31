Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle

The woman behind the infamous Twitter account @African Soil — “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” — has been unmasked as a former bank employee who lived in Bloemfontein before relocating to Johannesburg.

Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, 36, of Leondale, Germiston in Ekurhuleni, became the 18th person to be arrested on charges of incitement of public violence after the looting of shops that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng in July as a reaction to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Another suspect, a 35-year-old man, also appeared on Monday at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court in a session held in camera as an identity parade is to be held soon.

Sowetan has established that Majozi, whose lawyer told the court she owned a company with her husband, actually owned two companies.

According to a company search, Majozi and her husband jointly owned a communications firm and a catering company. Both companies are operating from Leondale, where the couple has been residing since 2018. Majozi moved to Johannesburg with her husband in 2011.

The couple could not be reached for comment last night as their phones rang unanswered.