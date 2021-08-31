Brainy Bay pupils scoop more than 50 medals in young scientists awards
Innovative and unique concepts from the minds of whizz-kids across Nelson Mandela Bay saw the region being lauded in the recent regional Eskom Expo for Young Scientists awards.
The Eastern Cape awards event is one of nine provincial events ahead of the final Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) on October 8...
