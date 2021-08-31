Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s political fate on a knife-edge

DA awaiting details, but accident deaths and curfew breach seen as serious issues

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s political future hangs in the balance as DA national bosses wait to hear the “full story” about his deadly car accident before deciding his fate.



DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the party would only decide whether Bhanga was the right person to stand as the party’s mayoral candidate in the Bay — one of the metros the opposition party has set its sights on in the upcoming municipal elections — once all the facts of the accident were known...