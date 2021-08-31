Angie Motshekga wants parents to reconsider objections to sex ed in schools

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has called on the religious sector, traditional leaders, parents and guardians to review their objections to the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), after an increase in teenage pregnancies during the pandemic.

Motshekga, who addressed the media on developments in the sector in the context of Covid-19 this week, vowed to intensify the rollout of a sex education curriculum in schools.

Motshekga said her department cannot ignore the matter because it impacts negatively on the work done in the sector.

“We are concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies in the country. Let us be clear that it is not just a problem in Gauteng, it is a national crisis. Most of these teenagers are of school-going age.

“It is a serious indictment on all of us as a society and we really need to reflect deeply on this crisis and take urgent action to arrest the moral decay,” said Motshekga.

According to the education minister, an early unwanted pregnancy perpetuates poverty and disrupts the growth and development of young people.