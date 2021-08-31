A million SA policyholders died in a year, exacerbated by coronavirus

The grim toll of the Covid-19 pandemic is reflected in soaring death claims to insurers and shown in statistics released on Tuesday by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).

The association said 1,023,083 policyholders died between April last year and the end of March this year.

The data reflects claims made against individual life policies and group life plans offered by employers and credit life and funeral cover policies.

Hennie de Villiers, deputy chair of the Asisa Life and Risk Board Committee, said this represents an increase of 309,733 lives lost when compared to death claims statistics for the previous 12 months.