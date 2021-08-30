Your Covid-19 question answered
Where can I volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout?
The health department is running a programme in which citizens can volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout at designated sites.
The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites.
The volunteer initiative was initially for healthcare workers who received their vaccine jabs via the Sisonke trial and wanted to give back.
Any interested citizens can now register to help government ramp up the vaccine rollout.
“The president has stressed the need for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout to be ramped to reach the target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day. This will require increased human resources to assist at vaccination rollout sites,” said Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department who is overseeing the vaccine rollout.
He said the large database of volunteers in nine provinces ranges from health workers to community healthcare workers and non-health officials.
“Only healthcare workers who have completed the Knowledge Hub Vaccinator course or equivalent will be able to give the vaccinations, but anyone can assist in the roles of administration, patient screening, information sharing and marshalling to ensure social distancing compliance at sites,” said Crisp.
Those who want to volunteer can register online or contact Dr Kerry Matthews at kerrylmatthews@gmail.com for details to volunteer in their area.
What should I do to get involved?
The first step in the registration process is to complete a form which must include the following personal details:
- name and surname;
- cellphone number and e-mail address;
- area where you are available to volunteer;
- days/hours you are available to volunteer;
- specify if you are healthcare worker;
- what you would be happy to assist with.