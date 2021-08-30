Where can I volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout?

The health department is running a programme in which citizens can volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout at designated sites.

The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites.

The volunteer initiative was initially for healthcare workers who received their vaccine jabs via the Sisonke trial and wanted to give back.

Any interested citizens can now register to help government ramp up the vaccine rollout.

“The president has stressed the need for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout to be ramped to reach the target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day. This will require increased human resources to assist at vaccination rollout sites,” said Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department who is overseeing the vaccine rollout.