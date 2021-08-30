Two suspects arrested after Central hijacking

Gqeberha police arrested two suspects minutes after they allegedly hijacked a man in Central on Sunday night.

One man was wounded in the leg when police opened fire on the suspects during a car chase, another was arrested and a third suspect managed to evade custody.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the complainant, 40, was at a petrol station in Rink Street at about 11pm when three unknown men approached him.

“They allegedly got into the vehicle with the complainant and pointed a firearm at him.

“He was ordered to drive to Richmond Hill, where he was told to get out of the car.

“From there the suspects drove off with his grey Suzuki sedan.”

At about 11.25pm, members of Kwazakhele’s Visible Policing Unit noticed the vehicle while they were on patrol and information about the hijacking was circulated.

“The vehicle’s tracker was activated and the members picked up the signal on the M17 heading towards Missionvale.

“When the suspects noticed the approaching police vehicle, they accelerated.

“While trying to evade arrest, the suspects attempted to push the police vehicle off the road,” Naidu said.

The pursuing officers fired shots at the vehicle’s wheels, and, despite the tyres bursting, the suspects still attempted to speed away.

The vehicle was eventually pulled over in Khuzwayo Street, Kwazakhele.

Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle, but only one managed to evade arrest.

One suspect, 29, sustained two gunshot wounds in his right leg while the second suspect, 24, was arrested near the vehicle.

They were arrested for vehicle hijacking and expected to appear in court soon.

The recovered hijacked vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

HeraldLIVE