Three arrested and R22,000 in fines dished out during Ngcobo roadblock

Ngcobo police and provincial traffic officials arrested three people and issued 22 fines in one roadblock at the weekend.

The roadblock, part of the police’s Operation Vuthu Hawe, was held on the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the roadblock focused on enforcing Covid-19 regulations, as well as traffic violations.

Three people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Ngcobo on Monday.

One bus was suspended from transporting passengers, with a R4,000 fine issued, while a further 21 traffic fines, totalling R18,800, were also handed out.

Acting Chris Hani District police commissioner, Brigadier Mabel Magqashela, lauded all role players involved for their efforts.

