Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a post office

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has pleaded with recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant to not flock to post offices to collect their payments before receiving an SMS.

The agency kick-started the first batch of the payments last Wednesday after the grant was reinstated for the second phase of payouts last month.

Speaking on SABC News recently, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said applicants who did not provide their banking details when applying for the grant should wait for an SMS notifying them about payment collection at post office.