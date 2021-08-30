Raid on hijacked Central, Richmond Hill buildings
Operation by police and other officials uncovers nightmare conditions in which people with nowhere else to go are living
The stench of human faeces and buckets filled with urine, drug paraphernalia, traces of blood, rubbish heaps, stolen goods and homeless people in a drug-induced state.
This was the scenario which unfolded in Central and Richmond Hill on Friday when police and other roleplayers swooped on derelict vacant buildings in the area that have become a haven for vagrants and criminal activities. ..
