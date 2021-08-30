Mother and son arrested for murder in George

A mother and her son are expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murder of 40-year-old Bonga Menzi of Thembalethu.



According to police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the mother, 44, and the son, 25, allegedly murdered Menzi of Zone 5, Phelandaba, at about 8pm on Saturday...