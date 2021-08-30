Karoo locust sprayers hung out to dry

Some farmers still not paid — months after helping state to control swarms

PREMIUM

Months after locust swarms plagued parts of the Karoo, teams of farmers contracted by the government to control the devastating swarms with pesticide are still waiting to be paid for their services.



Though the national department of agriculture says it spent more than R60m on locust-control operations since the swarms appeared in late 2020, some farmers say they have yet to see a cent. ..