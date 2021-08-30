Gender violence the focus at Reeva Steenkamp Foundation event

With issues of gender-based violence remaining a hot topic, the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation hosted a brunch on Sunday where various dignitaries came together to raise awareness of what has been termed the second pandemic ravaging SA.



The event hosted at the Boardwalk in conjunction with The Good Men Foundation, Generation Equality and Africa for Africa Women, called for a stop to gender-based violence and femicide. ..