Cape Town dams 100% full with more rain to come

Cape Town’s dams have hit the 100% full mark, with more rain expected this week.

Dam data released by the Western Cape government on Monday confirmed record levels for Cape Town and the province for this time of year.

“We continue to see increases in most dams across the province,” said local government environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell.

“The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town [are] at record levels, currently at 101% full. In August 2016 the level was 56% and heading for record low levels later in that year,” Bredell said.

The city’s biggest dam, Theewaterskloof, is 104% full — almost 20% fuller than this time last year. The Berg River Dam is 101% full compared with 100% this time last year, and the Voëlvlei Dam is 97% full compared with 89.4% in 2020.

Cold weather with some scattered rain is forecast for the Garden Route during the week. The SA Weather Service is predicting two cold fronts, on Monday afternoon and on Friday, with some rain on the weekend.

TimesLIVE