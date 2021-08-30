Bhisho State House renamed after Lillian Diedericks

Honouring struggle veteran will be followed by name changes at other government buildings in Bay, says premier

Renaming the Bhisho State House to Lillian Diedericks House on Monday, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane described the move as part of a bigger transformation agenda.



He described the name State House, the official office of the premier, as being synonymous with the Ciskei homeland and the Bhisho Massacre, where 28 people were shot dead and scores injured in 1992 when soldiers opened fire on protesters...