Rural Flying Squad swoops on drugs suspects near Oudtshoorn
Two George men, allegedly caught in possession of about R160,000 worth of drugs, are set to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said their arrest resulted from the reintroduction and strategic deployment of the Rural Flying Squad. In August, a police team confiscated drugs worth about R5m...
