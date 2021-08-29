NMB mayor hospitalised and two dead following accident on Saturday

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries in a car accident on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people were fatally injured in the collision.

She said the accident happend at about 11:30pm at the intersections of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road and involved two vehicles, a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes Benz.

"Both occupants, identity still unknown in the Audi died on the scene and the alleged driver of the Mercedes Benz is currently in hospital," Janse van Rensburg said.

In a statement on Sunday, Bhanga's spokesperson Leander Kruger, said the mayor was being observed at Greenacres hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

"He was driving his own vehicle at the time.

"Two persons involved in the car accident are believed to have succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

"He is thankful for the incredible work healthcare workers continue to carry out during these trying times and appreciative of the excellent care he has received thus far," Kruger said.

Police have urged anyone who can assist with the identity or tracing the next of kin of two deceased is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans at Algoa Park Detectives on 082-302-6419 or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This is a developing story.

