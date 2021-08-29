News

IN PICS| Snow transforms KZN into winter wonderland

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 29 August 2021
A snow seeker at Valley Lakes in the Drakensberg
A snow seeker at Valley Lakes in the Drakensberg
Image: Southern Drakensberg Tourist Information Centre via Facebook

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal were transformed into a winter wonderland with snowfall from the Drakensberg up to Hillcrest near Durban on Saturday.

Footprints in the snow at Dargle Forest Lodge in the KZN midlands
Footprints in the snow at Dargle Forest Lodge in the KZN midlands
Image: via Facebook

Social media platforms were abuzz about reports of snow in Alverstone, Hillcrest which is about 33km from Durban.

Snowy scene at Bergview Log Cabin in the Drakensberg
Snowy scene at Bergview Log Cabin in the Drakensberg
Image: via Facebook

Snow Report predicted earlier in the week that snow was expected to fall “between Thursday afternoon up to Sunday depending on the region”.

Snow fell in Bulwer in KZN on Saturday
Snow fell in Bulwer in KZN on Saturday
Image: via facebook

It said heavier snowfall would fall in the west of SA on Thursday and Friday and over Lesotho, the eastern part of the Eastern Cape and southwest parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

subscribe

Latest Videos

MMA stars fighting for a better life
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...

Most Read