Water disruptions expected across large parts of Gqeberha

Large parts of Gqeberha will be with out water for at least 48 hours to allow for repairs on the Churchill pipeline.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed on Saturday evening that parts of the city will experience low water pressure or water disruptions from Monday to Wednesday.

This, to allow for critical leak repairs to be done on the affected pipeline.

According to a municipal statement preparatory work was done in anticipation of the shutdown in order to shorten its duration.

The following areas may be affected:

Parts of Walmer

Walmer Downs

Walmer Heights

Mangold Park

Glen Hurd

Newton Park

Greenacres

Parts of Cotsworld

Parts of Schauderville

Linkside

Mill Park

Parts of Central

Mount Croix

Perridgevale

Deal Party

North End

Sydenham

Central

Parts of Gelvandale

Summerstrand

Forrest Hill

The situation will be closely monitored and water tankers will be positioned at various sites across the metro, the statement read.

