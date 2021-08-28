Water disruptions expected across large parts of Gqeberha
Large parts of Gqeberha will be with out water for at least 48 hours to allow for repairs on the Churchill pipeline.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed on Saturday evening that parts of the city will experience low water pressure or water disruptions from Monday to Wednesday.
This, to allow for critical leak repairs to be done on the affected pipeline.
According to a municipal statement preparatory work was done in anticipation of the shutdown in order to shorten its duration.
The following areas may be affected:
- Parts of Walmer
- Walmer Downs
- Walmer Heights
- Mangold Park
- Glen Hurd
- Newton Park
- Greenacres
- Parts of Cotsworld
- Parts of Schauderville
- Linkside
- Mill Park
- Parts of Central
- Mount Croix
- Perridgevale
- Deal Party
- North End
- Sydenham
- Central
- Parts of Gelvandale
- Summerstrand
- Forrest Hill
The situation will be closely monitored and water tankers will be positioned at various sites across the metro, the statement read.
