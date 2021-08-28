SA records 12,045 Covid-19 cases, with KZN still the epicentre

KwaZulu-Natal again accounted for a third of all new Covid-19 cases in SA in , the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

There were 12,045 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past day, with 3,905 of them in KwaZulu-Natal. This was nearly 1,400 cases more than the second-worst hit province, the Western Cape, which recorded 2,553 cases. The Eastern Cape (1,766) and Gauteng (1,121) were the only other provinces to break the 1,000-case mark.