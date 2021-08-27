Where pupils feel safe and accepted

Schauderville school provides vocational training and life skills in pilot project

A place of belonging, safety and acceptance is how a David Livingstone High School vocational training teacher described the school for 75 pupils struggling to cope in mainstream schooling.



The Eastern Cape department of education identified the Schauderville-based school for a pilot site for vocational training for pupils who fail Westview Special School’s admission test...