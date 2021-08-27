WATCH | Memorial unveiled for Nathaniel Julies a year after shooting

The mother of Nathaniel Julies on Thursday expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received since his death a year ago.

Bridget Harris was speaking at the unveiling of a memorial marking a year since the Eldorado Park teen with Down syndrome was shot.

“I just want to salute myself because for 16 years, since Nathaniel was small, he was dynamite. I was in the hospital with him when he was three years old, when he was diagnosed with TB, bronchopneumonia. For me it was like, I am going to battle with this,” she said.

Three police officers were arrested and charged with murder after Nathaniel was shot. They are out on bail waiting for their trial to start.

ActionSA was at the event marking the anniversary. ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said the wheels of justice in the case were turning too slowly.