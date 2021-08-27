Two arrested in separate incidents for robbery and theft

Two men have been arrested in separate incidents in less than 12 hours in Gqeberha, for robbery and theft of copper pipes.

In the first incident, a suspect approached the complainant at a shopping centre in 3rd Avenue, Newton Park, at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the suspect, armed with a knife, demanded the complainant’s shoes and jacket, and cash that he had on him, before fleeing with a group of other people.

“While SA Police Service Mount Road were busy patrolling the area, the complainant stopped the [police] vehicle and gave a description of the suspect,” she said.

“The members patrolled the area and arrested the 31-year-old suspect on charges of robbery.

“The stolen property was recovered.”

In a separate incident, Mount Road police were patrolling between North End and Deal Party at about 7am on Thursday when they noticed two suspects digging up copper cables.

The members stopped and chased them on foot.

An 18-year-old was arrested under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure, while the second suspect managed flee.

“The members also recovered about 30m of electrical copper cables and garden equipment,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon.

