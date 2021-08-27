Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check if you are on the list

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again called for those who have not collected their R350 social relief of distress grant payments from the previous cycle to do so by next week or risk losing the payments.

On Thursday, the agency released a list of people who have not collected their payments, saying if the payments are not collected at the SA Post Office (SAPO) by Tuesdaynext week, the applicants will forfeit their payments.

The list is of applicants approved in the previous cycle, and not after President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated the grant last month.

You can click here to check for your name.