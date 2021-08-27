The Great Nelson Mandela Bay Heist

Three security company officers in court after trail of cash links them to R6.9m robbery

Six-million rand in cash that disappeared without a trace, lavish shopping sprees, enormous wads of money stashed in homes and stolen loot that made its way from Gqeberha to Peddie and Port Alfred.



This is not a script for a Hollywood movie, but just some of the evidence read out in Gqeberha’s magistrate’s court on Thursday where three men accused of planning and executing a brazen R6.9m heist applied for bail...