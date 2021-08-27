Teachers held up by armed robbers at Zwide school

Five armed suspects interrupted a school staff meeting on Thursday, robbing the attendees of their belongings.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about midday while staff at a school in Qogi Street, Zwide, were meeting in the school hall.

One of the teachers noticed three men walking in the passage and when asking them what they were doing there, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at him.

“The suspects then entered the hall and ordered the group to lie down on the ground.

“The suspects took their belongings [cellphones, a laptop and handbag] and walked out of the hall,” Swart said.

“Two other suspects joined the three and they fled the scene together in a vehicle.

“The school had closed early so there were no pupils at the time.”

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact detective Captain Frank van der Berg on 082-394-5957,Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Kwazakhele detectives are investigating a case of business robbery.

HeraldLIVE