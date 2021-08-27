Suspect arrested in Gelvandale on firearm charge

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm after a tip-off about the presence of suspected gang members in Kemdrick Road, Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Gelvandale crime prevention members had responded swiftly after receiving the information and, while patrolling, found two suspects sitting under a tree in a park in Oribi Street.

The two men fled as the police approached.

“Both were apprehended.

“On searching them, one male was found in possession of a 9mm Taurus firearm and 16 rounds of ammunition.

“He was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Ownership of the firearm is yet to be established,” Naidu said.

“The suspect was also detained on another case of pointing of a firearm which took place on August 21 in Zimdahl Street.”

It is alleged that on that day, a 45-year-old woman emerged from her house at about 6.50am and saw the suspect on his skateboard.

As she was reprimanding him, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at her.

“Igshaan Mallick appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on both cases and is remanded until September 1 for a formal bail application,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE