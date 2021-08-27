News

Police officer shot dead in Thembisa shop

Naledi Shange Reporter 27 August 2021
Sgt Sharon Mogale was fatally shot in Thembisa.
Sgt Sharon Mogale was fatally shot in Thembisa.
Image: Lirandzu Themba via Twitter

A female officer was shot dead in a shop in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. 

The shooting happened in full view of people in daylight.

TimesLIVE understands the incident was caught on CCTV footage and shows brazen gunmen approach the officer, identified as Sgt Sharon Mogale, while she waited for her colleague who was at the till to complete her purchase. 

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects shot officer Mogale in the head before making off with her and her colleague’s service pistols.”

The female officer with her was unharmed.

The police are investigating the murder. 

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Mogale’s family and was expected to visit her colleague.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
A decade later, we remember

Most Read