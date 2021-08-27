No mountain too high for Gault
Jewellery designer to climb Kilimanjaro to promote heart disease and cancer awareness despite own health challenges
She survived eight heart attacks, a triple bypass surgery and a stroke, and now wants to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in honour of heart disease and cancer survivors like herself.
Gqeberha jewellery designer Jenni Gault, 55, knows no limits when it comes to conquering life’s mountains — both literal and figurative...
