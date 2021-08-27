Nelson Mandela Bay’s employment equity plan faces legal challenges
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s employment equity plan is facing legal challenges after complaints by an employee that he was not shortlisted for a senior management position because he is coloured.
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron is preparing to drag the metro to the Labour Court and Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.