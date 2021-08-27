‘Mighty Mack’s’ miracle continues: ‘There is no detectable cancer in her system’
Six-month-old Mackenzie “Mighty Mack” Friedman no longer has detectable cancer cells in her system after her most recent round of chemotherapy.
This means she is one step closer to receiving a bone marrow transplant which will help her body produce non-cancerous cells.
“Mighty Mack” was born in February and diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in May.
Her mother Megan Harrington-Johnson told TimesLIVE at the time her daughter did not have any health issues before the diagnosis.
Since then, her parents have documented her journey on social media to raise awareness and educate the public about the condition.
On Thursday, her family said “Mighty Mack” was recovering from a lung infection and will continue with chemotherapy to prevent a relapse and reoccurrence of cancerous cells.
“With Mackenzie’s particular type of AML, even though it is currently ‘undetectable’, her chances of relapse are high without a transplant. Mortality rates at transplant with a fungal infection are more than 70% so it is vital we get rid of the fungus as soon as possible. In the meantime chemo continues so the cancer can be held at bay,” reads an update shared on her Instagram account.
Last month TimesLIVE reported that “Mighty Mack” had reached a miraculous milestone after she managed to kill her own cancer cells while recovering from a fungal infection in a coma.
Harrington-Johnson said “Mighty Mack” was ventilated and spent five weeks in an induced coma. She underwent an operation to remove a mass in her lungs that was pressing against her heart.
Tests conducted after the operation revealed the mass was a fungal and bacterial ball that was sealed off from antibiotics and was the source of her ongoing infection.
“She will have MRIs and CT scans this week to try to locate the source of the ongoing fungal infection so it can be treated more effectively,” reads the post.