Gqeberha’s 10111 centre closed due to Covid case
The 10111 Centre in Gqeberha is temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
The centre will be decontaminated and the community will be informed of its reopening.
Below are the contact details of all stations within the metro. Residents are to report crimes to the station closest to where the incidents take place:
Algoa Park: 041-409-1000/082-303-1025
Bethelsdorp: 041-404-3010/3074
Despatch: 041-933-8800
Gelvandale : 041-402-2018
Humewood : 041-504-5019/20
Ikamvelihle: 041-402-5216
Kabega Park : 041-397-6802
Kamesh : 041-988-8700/082-565-4510
KwaDwesi: 071-362-8707
KwaNobuhle : 041-978-8600/21/22
Kwazakele : 041-408-7744
New Brighton: 041-394-7315
Motherwell : 041-407-6407
Mount Road : 041-394-6316/6606
Swartkops : 041-408-8331
Kariega: 041-996-3438
Walmer : 041-509-4021/4045/4040
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.