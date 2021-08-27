Gqeberha’s 10111 centre closed due to Covid case

The 10111 Centre in Gqeberha is temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre will be decontaminated and the community will be informed of its reopening.

Below are the contact details of all stations within the metro. Residents are to report crimes to the station closest to where the incidents take place:

Algoa Park: 041-409-1000/082-303-1025

Bethelsdorp: 041-404-3010/3074

Despatch: 041-933-8800

Gelvandale : 041-402-2018

Humewood : 041-504-5019/20

Ikamvelihle: 041-402-5216

Kabega Park : 041-397-6802

Kamesh : 041-988-8700/082-565-4510

KwaDwesi: 071-362-8707

KwaNobuhle : 041-978-8600/21/22

Kwazakele : 041-408-7744

New Brighton: 041-394-7315

Motherwell : 041-407-6407

Mount Road : 041-394-6316/6606

Swartkops : 041-408-8331

Kariega: 041-996-3438

Walmer : 041-509-4021/4045/4040

HeraldLIVE