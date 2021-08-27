Alleged thief caught, 22 laptops recovered

An observant robbery victim who spotted her two laptops for sale online set in motion a process resulting in the arrest of one man and the recovery of 22 stolen laptops.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Daniel Daudo, 40, had been arrested at a computer shop in Cape Road.

“On Tuesday at about 10am, the victim and police visited a computer shop in Cape Road where she positively identified her laptops.

“A total of 22 laptops were confiscated by police.

“One laptop was also positively identified through its serial number as being stolen in a house robbery in Sandton,” Naidu said.

“The 40-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.”

Daudo appeared in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Wednesday and was released on R1,000 bail. He is due back in court on September 29.

Police are appealing to anyone who was a victim of a house robbery or housebreaking where laptops were taken to contact Det W/O Heinrich Minnie on 074-453-2738, Det Sgt Aldre Koen on 072-288-6253 or the SA Police Service at Kabega Park on 041-397-6802.

Serial numbers of the laptops are requested in assisting to prove ownership.

HeraldLIVE