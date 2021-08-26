Troops deployed in KZN have received meal allowances, says union

Troops deployed under Operation Prosper in KwaZulu-Natal have been paid their meal allowances, the SA National Defence Union (Sandu) said on Thursday.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) acknowledged earlier this week that there had been challenges regarding the provision of ration packs and meal allowance payments in the province.

“The delays were because of administration errors. These delays have been urgently addressed and the challenges largely resolved,” said SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi in a statement that also scoffed at “baseless insinuations aimed at causing panic in the country” over the issue.

EFF leader Julius Malema had earlier tweeted: “The army is threatening to withdraw.” The tweet was accompanied by a message from an unnamed soldier in KwaZulu-Natal who alleged that deployed soldiers had not received food supplies and were having to buy their own meals.

“It is outright disingenuous to suggest or to insinuate that soldiers are starving and are considering withdrawing from the operation,” said Mgobozi.