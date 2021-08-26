'The wait is finally over': SAA back in the skies on September 23

Embattled carrier SAA will finally be back in the skies, its interim CEO and board confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, SAA said flights would start on September 23.

“The wait is finally over,” it said. “In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of SAA will again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday September 23 2021.”

Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption would be available from Monday September 6.

After months of being grounded due to financial woes, it was announced in June that SAA had secured a new strategic partner that would own 51% of the airline.

Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan announced in June that the government had reached an agreement with a private company, Takatso Consortium. The government would own the remaining 49%.