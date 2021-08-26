SA records more than 500 Covid-19 deaths and 13,200 cases in 24 hours

There were 516 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

The fatalities pushed SA to another grim coronavirus milestone, with more than 80,000 now confirmed to have died from Covid-19 related complications. To date, 80,469 people have died, latest statistics show.

The NICD said that there were 13,251 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,722,202.